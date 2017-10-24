Campaign helping to clean up part of Blyth

A campaign is making good progress to clean up streets in part of Blyth.

Northumbria Police and partners in the town are helping to clean up 12 Streets by tackling crime, disorder and even rubbish.

So far during the 28 day operation, which started on October 9, officers have carried out additional patrols to prevent burglary and used speed monitoring equipment to stop and warn several motorists about their driving.

Special Constables joined the neighbourhood team to security mark property at a crime prevention stall, also inviting residents to sit down with them and have a Cuppa with a Coppa at the Buffalo Centre to discuss any policing or community issues.

The partnership initiative has included removing abandoned furniture and other rubbish which had become a local eyesore, with further action planned after talks with members of the community.

Police invited dog section colleagues to join neighbourhood evening patrols of the 12 Streets area of Blyth to target criminal behaviour and motorcycle disorder in the area. Last Sunday one rider was reported for summons and two other men spoken to and warned about their behaviour.

Blyth Neighbourhood Sergeant Jonny Pallace said: “This 12 Streets operation is making a big difference to the area.

“People have noticed the activity and are pleased to see its positive effects so far.

“We’ve already spoken to a lot of residents to get their feedback and want to encourage people to stop us when they see us on patrol and let us know how we can continue to support and help them.

“We’ve taken part in activities to help break down any barriers between officers and local people meeting people of all ages, from attending the over 50s Forum to taking part in the ‘Monday move it ’ fitness session putting children through their paces at Morpeth Road Primary School.

“This initiative has made a really positive start in Blyth and we have a lot more activity planned this month, so keep an eye out for our neighbourhood team.”

Local ward councillor Kath Nisbet added: “It’s been a great start to the project, with a range of activities taking place to improve the local area, including rubbish clean-ups.

“While we’ve already spoken to a lot of people about their concerns, we would always encourage residents to come forward and let us know about their issues, and any ideas they have to help us create long-term solutions.”

The 12 streets includes Wright Street, Beaumont Street, Disraeli Street, Salisbury Street, Gladstone Street, Hambledon Street, Durban Street, Goschen Street, Balfour Street, Maddison Street, Hall Terrace and Hodgson’s Road areas of Cowpen Quay.

Anyone with issues about crime or anti-social behaviour where they live should contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.