Canoeist Allan earns GB honour

A long-serving volunteer has been honoured for his work with disabled canoeists.

Allan Fitch, from Blyth Kayak Club, has received the Impact on Disability award from British Canoeing.

The gong was presented at the British Canoeing Volunteer and Athlete Recognition Awards in Nottinghamshire to celebrate the achievements and contribution of supporters.

Allan has been a strong advocate of the PaddleAbility programme for more than 20 years, and with the help of the Blyth club, he organises three events a year, which have seen more than 2,000 disabled people take part in canoeing.

He said: “It is an honour to be thought of so highly. To me, it’s just what I do every weekend.

“It’s nice to get people into canoeing, especially people with disabilities.

“I enjoy doing it and it is nice to have a bit of fun.”