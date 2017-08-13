Caravanners log on to wifi solution

Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy reliable wifi when they are away from home, thanks to a Blyth-based IT company.

Trench Networks has developed a bespoke piece of kit which will give wifi access to hundreds of caravans and holiday homes.

The firm, set up in 2015, by directors Claire Hollyman and Kev Latimer, was approached by Lancashire-based holiday park operator Ribby Hall to come up with a solution to its customers’ internet needs.

Claire said: “Using the core technology he developed for our construction clients, Kev set about building a bespoke system suitable for use in a holiday park environment which would be both reliable for the user and cost effective for the client.

“Holiday parks are often situated in rural locations where it is difficult to get access to internet services in the same way you would a residential property.

“Installing a landline to each caravan is not an option, because it is too costly and disruptive to dig up a park to install landlines or fibre optic.”

She added: “This latest contract will have a significantly positive impact on the business and we expect it to create a five-fold increase in annual turnover which will take us to the next stage of growth.”

Once live, the equipment will provide WiFi for up to 500 caravans and holiday homes at any one time and has the capacity to be scaled up as required.

The system was developed using the technology Kev used to create Outpost, a one-box, wireless internet access solution.

Primarily designed for use on construction sites where landlines are non-existent, expensive and time-consuming to install, Outpost provides WiFi access for contractors and clients alike.

Combining 4G connections from multiple mobile providers simultaneously, it delivers high download speeds, reliability and continuity.