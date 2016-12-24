Cards raise funds and awareness

A group of people with mental health problems and learning disabilities have produced a series of Christmas cards to raise awareness and money for charity.

Members of the Arts Project based at Northgate Hospital in Morpeth, who are Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) service users, came up with some eye-catching, colourful designs.

All profits from the cards – available at NTW sites across the region – will go to its SHINE Fund charity, as well as to help support the art initiative.

Project manager Jane Akhurst said: “We rely on a team of multi-skilled arts professionals and experienced tutors to deliver a varied programme of activities for our patients.

“It is great that we can raise awareness of the Arts Project through Christmas cards.

“Such initiatives give service users an outlet for their creativity and imagination, resulting in a real sense of achievement and reward for their artistic endeavours.”

NTW provides mental health and disabilities care across the North East.

SHINE organiser Tracey Sopp said: “It is lovely that our service users have been able to use their creative skills for such a good cause.

“All money to the SHINE Fund goes towards projects, outings and treats for service users. The money provides items and services that aren’t covered by healthcare funding, but which can make a huge difference to people.”

The cards are on sale at trust cafés and patient bureaus, priced at 30p each or four for £1.