Care home raises £940 at fair

Residents, families and staff at Scarbrough Court in Cramlington raised more than £940 during a summer fair last month.

The RMBI Care Co. home on Alexandra Way put up a cracking party with residents, families and staff, including a range of stalls selling cakes, hot and cold drinks, jewellery and decorations, cuddly toys, as well as sweets and strawberries and cream. There was also a grand raffle for guests to take part in and the funds will go directly towards supporting residents’ activities.

Activities coordinator, Stacey Hunter, said: “Our summer event provided a great opportunity for residents and guests to get together and celebrate. It helps residents to make new friends and enjoy something a little different.”