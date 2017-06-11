Care home’s day by the seaside

Residents at a care home in Cramlington have made the most of the warm weather with a trip to the beach.

Staff and residents at RMBI care home in Scarborough Court visited Blyth beach last week, where they hired one of the colourful beach huts, enjoyed the fresh air and watched the waves over a fish and chips lunch, washed down with some ice cream.

Dawn Peters, activities coordinator at the home, said they had a ‘gorgeous day out’.

She added: “Residents loved sitting on the beach and watching the world go by.

“Sensory experiences like these support our residents’ health and wellbeing and make a difference to their everyday lives.”

The RMBI has cared for older Freemasons since 1842 and provide a home for over 1,000 people in England and Wales.