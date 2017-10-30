Cash boost for skills programme

A project helping young people learn new skills has been giving a cash boost.

Ashington Community Woods, the large woodland planting scheme, has received £9,460 thanks to the Coalfield Community Investment Programme, delivered by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The Green Skills for Life Project aims to give practical experience and training qualifications to ten 18 to 25-year-olds in the Ashington and Hirst area interested in joining the land-based labour market.

The funding will also contribute towards the expenses of an employability officer and a project officer who will be working for six days, as well as two project officers who will work for nine days.

The money will also fund the expenses of venue hire, volunteer expenses, training courses, recruitment costs, overheads, tools and safety equipment.

Dennis Turner, of Ashington Community Woods, said: “We are delighted to start the Green Skills for Life Project which will educate the next generation about the importance of preserving our natural habitats.

“The project would not be possible without the funding from the Coalfields Community Investment Programme and we are very grateful to the Coalfields Regeneration Trust for their support.”

Andy Lock, head of operations (England) for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, said: “Thanks to the funding that we have been able to provide, Ashington Community Woods can expand the work they are already doing and teach more young people about the vital skills that are needed to protect the local environment.

“Using the landscape as a way to encourage local people to develop their skills means that Ashington Community Woods can continue to have a lasting and positive impact on the local community.”

For further details about the Coalfields Regeneration Trust visit www.coalfields-regen.org.uk