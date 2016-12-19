Cash boost to help plans for new pool

Plans to build a hydrotherapy pool at a school have been boosted by a cash donation.

Cleaswell Hill School, which has 172 children aged between two and 19, is looking to build the facility to support children with various disabilities and special needs.

And the Guide Post-based school has been backed by Lynemouth Power Limited who have donated £5,000.

Headteacher Kevin Burdis is leading a campaign to raise £550,000 for a purpose-built pool on his school’s grounds as otherwise pupils have to travel to other pools.

He said: “We’ve allocated £200,000 from our own budget and we’re relying on the generosity of local business, parents and other friends of the school to raise the remainder.

“Hydrotherapy provides numerous benefits to children with a range of physical, medical or emotional needs.

“It strengthens muscles and joints, stimulates movement and has wonderfully soothing qualities, especially for children with autism.

“If we can build our own pool we will save on the costs of having to travel elsewhere and even more importantly, the children won’t miss out on their lessons and other activities.

“All of us at Cleaswell Hill are extremely grateful to Lynemouth Power Ltd for this very kind donation.”

Deborah Walton, finance director at Lynemouth Power, said: “Our team has been hugely impressed by the dedication shown by Cleaswell Hill staff to ensure all of the children receive the best possible life-enhancing opportunities.”

“The school has put together a very compelling, robust financial case and we wish them all the very best with their future fundraising. I can’t wait to see the finished pool and the rewards it will bring to so many local children.”

Lynemouth Power Limited, which employs more than 130 people, is in the process of being converted from a coal-fired plant to biomass. On completion, the plant will generate sufficient green energy to power 450,000 homes.