CCTV appeal after theft in Blyth

Police investigating a theft from a vehicle have released images of people they want to trace.

The incident happened in Blyth at about 2.40am on Thursday, August 31.

Offenders approached the vehicle on Volary Grove, which was parked on a drive, gained entry and stole an iPod and other items before making off.

Officers are carrying out inquiries into the incident and are appealing for those pictured to get in contact.

They were in the area at the time and may have information that could help with the inquiries.

Those pictured, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting reference 105943M/17 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.