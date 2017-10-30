CCTV images released after cable thefts

Officers investigating a number of cable thefts in the Blyth area have released CCTV images of two men they believe may be able to help with their inquiries.

In the last four weeks, six cable crimes have been recorded on the railway line within the A189 and Cambois areas.

CCTV image in the Blyth area.

British Transport Police (BTP) has launched an investigation and increased patrols in these locations.

On each occasion, railway power and signalling cable has been cut in an attempt to steal it. The cost to replace the damaged cables so far has been estimated at more than £25,000 and this type of theft has a major disruptive impact on the railway network.

CCTV cameras installed in the area captured two men at around 1am on October 10. BTP believes these men may be able to help its inquiries.

If you recognise them, or if you have any information about the crimes, get in touch with officers by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 – quoting reference 26 of 10/10/17.

CCTV image in the Blyth area.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.