Celebrating Ashington’s anniversary

School children from Bothal Primary School hosted an event celebrating Ashington’s mining history as part of the town’s 150th anniversary.

Pupils organised a parade running through the upper and lower schools, with students and teachers dressing up as miners as well as flying flags and banners throughout.

The parade finished with a picnic for all involved at the upper school. Parents, carers and families were invited to watch and cheer on the parade, which was also attended by Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council, said the event was a great success and that it was fantastic to see local children and families involved in the parade, which ‘highlighted the importance of mining in Ashington’s heritage’.