Celebrating restoration work on Rocket House

Residents came together to celebrate the restoration of an iconic landmark.

A total of 60 retired residents joined Newbiggin Heritage Partnership in a celebration event for the Restoration of the Rocket House.

The event, made possible thanks to a contribution Coop Community Fund, marked the work and funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Newbiggin Town Council, Sir James Knott Trust and Councillor Simpson.

The Rocket House, built in 1866, is being restored for an exhibition to be installed celebrating the work and bravery of Newbiggin by the Sea Volunteer Life Saving Corps.

It will open to the public on August 27, during the Newbiggin by the Sea Festival.

Guests enjoyed a slide show of the stages completed in the build and an informative talk by one of the volunteers, followed by a delicious afternoon tea.

They were entertained by Tim Graham’s superb organ playing.

Comedic volunteer, Harry, acted as Bingo Caller for the games.

The afternoon ended with the presentation of gifts to our guests and a heartfelt vote of thanks to the staff and volunteers of Newbiggin Maritime Centre from a resident of Keir Hardie Court.