Celebrities lined up for charity football match

A football match is hoping to net thousands of pounds for two charities.

Family and friends of the late Margaret Stewart are again gathering this year for the Match 4 Margaret.

The event was started by Neil Dickinson and his wife Helen to raise money for the palliative care unit at Wansbeck General Hospital after their late mother Margaret was diagnosed with cancer.

It started off with a small game between a Koast Radio team managed by Malcolm Macdonald and Bedlington Terriers.

Last year they switched the game to Ashington, playing against a Steve Harmison’s XI with former Newcastle goalkeeper Kevin Carr managaing Team Koast, with the latter winning 5-4 on penalties.

The day raised more than £6,000 for the hospital unit.

This year’s event is set to be bigger and better with Team Koast playing against a Football Leagues Show XI who will feature some ex professionals and celebrities – billed as Radio v TV.

Local vocalist Junior Turner will be singing the players out.

There is entertainment before the match, and during half-time. There is also bouncy castles, stalls and much more for all the family to enjoy. An after show party will feature Geoff Mull and the Robbie Williams impersonator Tony Lewis.

It is being held at Ashington Football Club on April 30. Tickets are £3 for adults, children free.

All proceeds to be split between the unit and Frankie Sherwood.

Organisers are hoping to raise £10,000.