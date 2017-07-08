Chance for nurses to return to the profession

Nurses are being offered the chance to return to the profession.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is offering people who have qualified as nurses but seen their professional registrations lapsed an opportunity to return to nursing.

The trust has partnered with Northumbria University and Health Education England to offer 20 nurses with lapsed Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) registrations to complete its return to practice programme starting in September.

The programme involves nurses completing academic work and between 120 and 450 hours of clinical practice, depending on their time away from nursing.

While completing the programme, the nurses will be employed by the trust on a training post, work 15 to 22.5 hours a week in a nurse placement role in a clinical area relevant to their previous experience and will also spend one day a week at university.

The nurses will be guaranteed an interview for a nursing post in the trust when they have completed and gained NMC registration, with opportunities in all nursing specialities including working at The Northumbria hospital, general and community hospitals and in the community across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

To apply, visit www.jobs.nhs.uk. The closing date is Monday.

‘Nurse at heart’ Michelle Crawford was one of 20 nurses who completed Northumbria’s return to practice programme last year.

She now works on the medical day case unit at North Tyneside General Hospital caring for patients who require planned treatment such as drug infusions.

Michelle, 51, said: “Despite the passing years, in 2016 I decided to take the plunge and return to nursing as I felt I was always a nurse at heart. I felt that I still had something to offer the profession and in some way, become a better me.

“The main hurdle for me was my own self-belief and overcoming fears from old. The academic side is tough but the support you get is amazing and if you are passionate about coming back to nursing then you will overcome any hurdles.

“I feel so deeply proud to be part of the NHS and nursing profession once more.”

Elaine Henderson, interim deputy director of nursing at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Our return to practice programme is about opening the door back to nursing for people who have qualified as nurses but have spent time away from the profession and their registrations with the Nursing and Midwifery Council have lapsed.

“These nurses have valuable skills and experience and have much to offer our patients and we’re committed to giving them as much help as we can to support their journey back to nursing.

“Our nurses who returned to practice last year have been a fantastic asset to our team and are helping us deliver compassionate care to our patients in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

“We’d encourage anyone who’s previously trained as a nurse to get in touch to find out more about returning to the profession and benefit from our excellent nurse training and strong nurse mentorship.”