Chance to discuss Brexit with Angels in Ashington tomorrow

The Angels for Europe group, which opposes the UK Government’s plans for Brexit, is poised for flight this autumn.

One day every week until mid-December, supporters will be out on the streets of towns in Northumberland.

Members of the group live in the county. Its two principles are for proper democratic scrutiny of the Brexit process and the option to remain in the EU at the end of the negotiations.

Tomorrow, they will be on Station Road in Ashington between 11am and noon asking people for their opinions about Brexit.

Other planned locations to visit during the next few months include Bedlington, Blyth, Cramlington and Newbiggin.

Pat Fuller, speaking on behalf of Angels for Europe, said: “Now the lazy days of summer are over and the negotiations in Brussels are taking place, we’ll be hot on the trail of the story.

“We are following the position of Northumberland’s four MPs as Parliament debates the Great Repeal Bill, which is now called the EU Withdrawal Bill.”

The group is also poised to become Northumberland’s local branch of the European Movement – an international organisation that has been active since 1949 and which fosters peace and co-operation between European countries.