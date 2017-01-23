Chance to win funding from bank

Community projects in Northumberland are invited to enter an awards programme which could see them share a funding boost of £75,000.

Now in their fifth year, the Yorkshire Bank Spirit of the Community Awards 2017 are open for applications.

They are open to a range of initiatives across the third sector – registered charities and not-for-profit organisations – that can demonstrate support for communities.

The judges are looking for projects that help people have a healthy relationship with money, help people to improve their local environment and help people into employment. Five schemes will be selected in each of the three categories and all 15 winners will be awarded £5,000 each.

Chief operating officer Debbie Crosbie said: “The awards aim to recognise and support the vital contribution that voluntary and charitable projects make to their local communities.

“There has been so much fantastic work carried out across hundreds of organisations that provide such vital resources for local communities over the past four years.

“It is hugely inspiring to see just how much of a difference these awards have made at grassroots level.”

The closing date for applications to be submitted is Monday, March 6.

For more details about the awards, or to enter, visit www.ybonline.co.uk/foundation