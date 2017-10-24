Changes to bus stops area and road layouts

Due to work taking place on the Portland Park site in Ashington, changes have been made to the road layout and bus stop locations.

They are happening as a result of works starting on the construction of the new road system that has been designed by Arch to create new development sites, alleviate congestion within the town centre and aid pedestrian movement.

The road is to be built in sections.

Public consultation sessions took place last month in Ashington to get feedback on potential options for the site.

The main building at the site was set to be the new headquarters for Northumberland County Council. However, the relocation was stopped when the new Conservative-led council kept its manifesto pledge to retain County Hall in Morpeth following the election in May.

Part of the new road from the A197 roundabout to Woodhorn Road (via Poundstretcher) is now open to buses only.

The temporary bus station has closed, with the bus stops being relocated onto Poundstretcher Way and Woodhorn Road.

Arriva has placed the relocation information for the bus services onto the existing bus stands.

The new Asda petrol filling station is now open, with its new entrance off Lintonville Terrace and a new exit onto the A197 roundabout.

You can no longer enter the filling station from the previous A197 roundabout exit. This is a permanent arrangement.

In addition, several utility diversions are due to start on Woodhorn Road ahead of some construction works to the existing highway that will take place in the New Year.