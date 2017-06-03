Charity appoints Paralympic star

A charity aiming to make beaches more accessible has appointed a Paralympic champion as its honorary president.

Cramlington’s Stephen Miller – who has won six medals at the Paralymics – has been appointed to the role by new charity Beach Access North East, which aims to make North East beaches accessible to everyone.

The charity, which was formed this year, will provide beach wheelchairs at two of the region’s most popular beaches.

The wheelchairs allow individuals with disabilities to access the beach in custom-built chairs.

Stephen tried the chairs for the first time last year and when the charity asked him to get involved he was delighted to help.

Stephen, who has cerebral palsy, said: “Being able to get onto the beach is something which can be really difficult for disabled people, especially those in wheelchairs.

“Having the opportunity to try the beach wheelchairs last year was great fun and I am now so excited to be able to work with Beach Access North East to bring this chance to more people.”

Caroline Corfield, trustee for Beach Access North East, said: “We’re really pleased to have Stephen on board.

“He has a very high profile in the North East and is such an inspiration, especially to young people.”

Anyone who wants more information on the charity itself, should contact 0300 999 4444 – following option 1 for Blyth, option 2 for Tynemouth.