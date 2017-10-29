Charity ball to raise funds for loneliness campaign

A charity is holding a fund-raising ball to highlight the issue of loneliness among older people.

Age UK Northumberland chairman Andrew March is hosting a black-tie ball at Newton Hall to raise funds to reduce loneliness.

The Chairman’s Tartan Ball will support the charity’s new loneliness campaign, which aims to raise more than £30,000 to develop a Friendship Line and befriending services.

Taking place on November 10, tickets are £90 per person, which includes canapés, welcome drink, three-course meal and live music from North East band, Live Wire.

Tickets are available to purchase from Age UK Northumberland by calling (01670) 784800 or email Rachel.Todd@ageuk-northumberland.org.uk

The theme for the ball is Northumberland tartan.

Andrew said: “Our vision is to ensure that older people enjoy later life in Northumberland and recent research suggests that there are over 5,000 lonely older people in the county who don’t have any social interaction and that is increasing.

“Through the loneliness campaign we want to significantly reduce this figure and provide befriending services to those that need them the most.”

“Northumberland is a large county and the development of a Friendship Line will mean that we can begin to reach older people in the more isolated areas and decrease not just loneliness, but also all of the other health problems that are associated with it.”

Health problems related with loneliness of older people are: depression, sleep problems, impaired cognitive health, heightened vascular resistance, hypertension, psychological stress and mental health problems.

Newton Hall is the main sponsor of the event, alongside supporting sponsors and contributors Northumberland Tartan Company, AMV Music, MW Design and poet, Tolu A Akinyemi, who will be donating the profits from his latest book ‘Dead Lions Don’t Roar’ to the loneliness campaign.