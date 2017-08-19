Charity onesie world-record attempt

Have your say

It will be a case of all for onesie and onesie for all next weekend.

Golden Sands Holiday park, in Cresswell, wants to smash the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people in one venue wearing one-piece pyjamas, and raise funds for St Oswald‘s Hospice.

Onesie-wearers can gather at the park on Sunday, August 27, for the world-record bid at noon, with registration from 10am.

They will be asked for a £1 donation. The current record is 1,879.