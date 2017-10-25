Charity’s bucket list for Tootsie

A Cramlington resident has used his extensive knowledge of a breed to establish a national dog rescue charity.

And a number of the Westie Rescue UK members have come together to help with the bucket list arrangements for Tootsie, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Kevin Baker has limited mobility following a stroke, but he was determined to do something productive with his time.

He founded the organisation with his partner Nikki in November 2016 and after spreading the word through a Facebook group, a network of fosters was built up across the UK.

It gained registered charity status on June 22 and there are currently 1,657 members.

Kevin said: “I had rescued a couple of Westies for another group, but with my family background where my stepmother owned kennels and used to breed West Highland white terriers and my determination to ensure that every penny goes to the dogs’ welfare, me and Nikki decided to start Westie Rescue UK.

“Things have snowballed since then and with the charity raising its profile, we are looking for more foster/adopter families and volunteers to help out.

“Tootsie was found in a bad way and sadly the lumps found when she went for an operation are cancerous.

“She has done quite a few things on the bucket list, such as visiting a dog café and a photoshoot at Blyth beach, and more items are being added.”

For more information about the charity, visit www.westierescueuk.org.uk