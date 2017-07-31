Charity walker meets Blyth RNLI crew

A man who is doing an epic challenge to raise funds for the RNLI reached Northumberland last week.

Alex Ellis-Roswell started walking the 9,500-mile coast of Britain and Ireland in August 2014 and he has completed the majority of the trek.

He hopes to have finished the last 1,000 miles of his walk down the east coast of England by November this year. If he successfully finishes back where he started in Kent, Alex will have walked for more than three years and taken over 20 million footsteps.

During his time in Blyth, he went along to the local RNLI lifeboat station and met up with some of the crew who were training that evening.

The challenge includes visiting all 237 lifeboat stations in Britain and Ireland.

Alex, who has raised nearly £60,000 so far, said: “There’s no doubt lifeboat volunteers are heroes.

“Their dedication, sacrifice and bravery is an inspiration.

“The fact that I’ve managed to raise so much money to support them says to me how much respect people have for the volunteer crews and what they do for us.

“It’s unfortunate there’s so much bad news in the world right now, but here are thousands of men and women – from all different backgrounds – coming together to help others.

“I’m very grateful to The Commissioners Quay Inn for its hospitality during my time in Blyth, which is very much appreciated.”

To donate to the charity online through Alex’s challenge, visit www.bt.com/DonateToLifeboats