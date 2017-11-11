Cheers! Graham toasts his luck

A spur-of-the-moment decision to try a different drink has paid off with the holiday a lifetime.

Graham Kinnon, a regular at The Hastings in Seaton Delaval, has won a trip for two to New Zealand after buying a bottle of Old Mout cider at the pub.

The 22-year-old was having a beer when he got his eye on the glass of cider a fellow drinker was enjoying. He bought one and put his name down for the free draw that went with it.

Now he’s heading Down Under with wife Ricia and one-year-old son Bobby after his name was drawn.

The trip includes flights, accommodation, some spending money and a trip to a kiwi sanctuary.

Graham said: “It’s really great timing as we had been considering going to Portugal with friends but decided not to because we got married last year and are trying to save for a house. We’re over the moon with the news. It’s a trip of a lifetime.”

Peter Evans, landlord of The Hastings, said: “We’re thrilled for Graham and Ricia. They’re a lovely couple.

“It feels like there is a winning streak at The Hastings. Last year we won two awards. This year we’ve got a Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence for a third year in a row and were a national finalist for Great British Pub Awards Best Community Pub and Britvic Lifting Spirits Awards.

“We’re also up for another, the Heart of the Community Star Award. It’s now our customers’ turn to get lucky and we couldn’t be happier for them.”