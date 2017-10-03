Cheers to a brand new era at pub

The manager of the recently re-opened establishment in the Cramlington area is looking to attract more people through the doors in the coming weeks.

Lucy Crake took on the job at The Hartford Pub after a friend of hers informed her that the position was available. She has now been in the role for two-and-a-half months.

She has been getting to know the regulars and the second event since she arrived recently took place in the function room upstairs.

Lucy, who is from the South Shields area, said: “I saw it as an opportunity to do something different because I had previously done retail jobs.

“The pub had been closed, so local residents told me they are delighted that it is open again as it is an important part of the East Hartford community.

“It’s hard work, but I’m really enjoying the role so far. It’s encouraging that we’ve had quite a few excellent reviews online over the last few weeks.

“Hopefully, the events and challenges we’re organising will attract more people to the pub.

“For example, there is a pool challenge where participants can win up to £300.”

A night in aid of a few good causes will take place at The Hartford Pub on Friday, October 13, from 7.30pm. It will feature music from Bedlington band The Sleeze Sisters.

Lucy is also looking for a pool team and darts team to represent the pub.

For more information about its other events and activities, see The New East Hartford Pub Facebook page.