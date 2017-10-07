Cherry ripens with a £280k makeover

A popular Choppington pub is set to blossom after the completion of a major refurbishment.

About £280,000 has been invested by pub company Punch in The Cherry Tree, on Riversdale Avenue, which has opened with a stylish new look.

The extensive programme of work has involved redecoration throughout, including new décor, flooring and seating.

Outside there is smart new signage and the beer garden has also been given a makeover with new furniture.

Father-and-son team, Alex and Danny Turner, who have run The Cherry Tree since 2003, said they were delighted with the results of the refurbishment. Alex said: “We couldn’t be more pleased with what’s been achieved. The pub is looking better than ever before and we can’t wait to show customers all of the improvements that have been made.”

The new-look Cherry Tree boasts a new menu of traditional pub food complemented by ‘a good choice of quality wines, spirits and beers, including cask ales’. There is big-screen sport and live entertainment at the weekends and the pub will continue to support the pool and ladies’ darts teams.

Opening manager for Punch, Liam Chaudhry, said: “The Cherry Tree is a traditional family-run pub and this investment has further enhanced its appeal.

“It now has a more open and inviting environment for customers as well as a great-value menu throughout the week. I’m sure that under the guidance of the Turner family, The Cherry Tree will continue to thrive for many years to come.”