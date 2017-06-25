Children among the seriously injured after car crashes into crowd

Police are continuing to investigate after a car crashed into a group of people celebrating the end of Ramadan.

The incident happened on Westgate Road in Newcastle this morning.

Six people were injured, including three children.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said “At approximately 9.14am we received reports that a car had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, in Newcastle City Centre.

“At that time a large number of people were in the area celebrating the religious festival Eid that is held to mark the end of Ramadan.

“What we have established is that a 42-year-old female has been celebrating Eid with her family, she then got into her car and has collided with six people in the crowd.

“We have no information to suggest this is terror-related, however, this is a serious collision with multiple casualties and extensive enquires are on-going to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident.

“The six people injured, three of which are children, have been taken to hospital.

“As it currently stands two of the children are now in Paediatric Intensive Care and one adult is in the Trauma High Dependency Unit. The remaining injured are believed to have serious but not life threatening injuries.

“We want to reassure the public that extra officers are on patrol around our communities to answer questions and any concerns they might have.

“We have specially trained family liaison officers working with the families affected to make sure they are constantly supported and informed throughout this difficult time.”

If anyone has any information please contact Northumbria Police on 101.