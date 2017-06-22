Children seen trespassing near railway lines

Youngsters are being warned of the dangers of trespassing on railway lines.

Children as young as eight-years-old have been seen on tracks near North Seaton.

British Transport Police say they have received a number of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and trespass near North Seaton Viaduct also known as Black Bridge.

A resident’s window nearby has been smashed and a fence burnt, and also reports that children as young as eight have been seen on the viaduct.

Inspector Caroline Farrow said: “We are really concerned that children of school-age are putting themselves in grave danger by climbing onto the viaduct, which is over 50ft high, and trespassing on the tracks.

“We have increased patrols and are arranging for a schools liaison officer to visit schools to speak to children and warn them about the dangers of their actions.

“We would appeal to parents to ensure they know the whereabouts of their children, and please speak to them to reinforce our message that the railway is an incredibly dangerous environment and to stay away from the viaduct.

“Traditionally we do see an increase in these types of incidents during the summer months, with lighter nights and better weather.

“But our message is clear, we want children and young people to remain safe and not use the railway line or the viaduct as a playground or place to mess about with their mates.

“We don’t want to have to inform parents that their child is never coming home because they have been killed falling off the viaduct.”

Residents who see anyone trespassing on the viaduct, committing anti-social behaviour in the area or playing near the lines should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting incident 355 of 13/6.