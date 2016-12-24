Christmas fun for older residents

Students at Bedlingtonshire Community High School opened their doors to local older residents for a Christmas extravaganza.

They were tasked with asking grandparents, neighbours or other family members to attend a Christmas meal with all the trimmings.

Staff collected the visitors by mini-bus and also returned them home after the event, but not before they were treated to a game of bingo and musical entertainment from the students.

Donations from the parish council and the Co-op in Choppington meant that raffle prizes were also on offer.

To round the afternoon off, the visitors were given a hand-made Christmas cake and cards lovingly prepared by the students themselves.

A school spokesperson said: “Many thanks to all the staff and students involved in making this a very special occasion.”