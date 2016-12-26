Christmas treat for good neighbours

County council tenants received a Christmas surprise when they were given a gift hamper full of local produce.

Eleven tenants were nominated by their housing officer for the good deeds they have done for neighbours, or for overcoming difficulties in their own life during the past year.

Lilian McElfatrick, of Newsham, was one of the lucky recipients. Her home was badly damaged in a fire and all of her personal possessions were destroyed. Despite this she has remained positive and is simply grateful she was not injured. She is pictured being presented with her hamper by housing officer Dawn Wright.

Another, Barbara Thomas, of Blyth, was praised for the help she offers elderly neighbours, doing their shopping and keeping their gardens tidy.

Mandy Mason, resident involvement manager at the council, said: “As part of their role, our housing officers spend a lot of time getting to know their tenants, helping and supporting them in their tenancies.

“Often, the good deeds our tenants do go unnoticed. We wanted to recognise this by giving them a Christmas gift for going the extra mile for others or by overcoming challenging circumstances.”

The hampers included produce from around the county and were put together by members of the resident involvement service development group.