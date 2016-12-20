Churches to hold festive services

A series of Christmas services are taking place at churches across Wansbeck.

They include St Bartholomew’s Church, in Newbiggin, holding a family carol and crib service at 6pm on Saturday, December 24, and a midnight communion at 11.15pm.

On Christmas Day, it is hosting a family communion service with carols at 9.30am.

On Christmas Eve, Ashington Parish Church of the Holy Sepulchre is holding a Christingle Service and Blessing of the Crib at 6pm and a midnight mass at 11.30pm.

On Sunday, December 25, it is holding a Eucharist at 9.30am.

Other services nearby include St John’s Church in Longhirst holding a carol service at 6pm and midnight mass at 11.30pm, both on December 24.

And St Margaret’s Church in Pegswood is holding a Christmas Day service at 10.15am.