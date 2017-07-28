Classic cars and lifeboat blessing by the sea

Have your say

Newbiggin Maritime Centre hosted the second annual classic car show at the Church Point headland on Sunday.

Despite heavy showers, the gathered display of classic vehicles proved a hit with the many visitors and local alike.

The event was organised in partnership with the North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobiles Club, which is celebrating more than 50 years of classic motoring.

The gathered vehicles covered many highlights of classic motoring history during the 20th century.

Also on Sunday, an Open Air Service took place at the boathouse to begin Newbiggin Lifeboat Week.

Hundreds gathered for this annual celebration and to witness the blessing of the lifeboat and local boats by the Lifeboat Chaplain, Rev Peter Sinclair.

The lifeboat volunteers provided tea and coffee to the congregation after the service.

• Stalls, attractions and more will be on offer at the annual Newbiggin Lifeboat Day this coming Sunday.

There will be displays and demonstrations undertaken by the lifeboat crew, subject to operational demands, throughout the afternoon, as well as refreshments in the boathouse.

It runs from 1.30pm.