Clean playtime in all weather types

Muddy shoes are set to be a thing of the past at a school in Morpeth after it had some state-of-the-art artificial grass installed to replace a boggy lawn.

As well as the turf, pupils at Collingwood School and Media Arts College are making the most of an area of black rubber, instead of worn out bark chippings, on which to play.

LazyLawn North East has installed 210 square metres of V3 Supreme and 40 square metres of Signature grass, as well as 120 square metres of resin bound rubber.

Alison Jackson, a student support officer at Collingwood, said: “We wanted to replace our original lawn with artificial grass and create a lovely new play area for the children.

“The LazyLawn North East team worked during holiday time and we came back to a fantastic play area.

“The children love it. They keep lying down on the artificial grass and they even had an open morning to share it with their parents.

“Our pupils can go out whatever the weather and they are not trailing mud back into school.”

Craig Howe, from LazyLawn North East, said: “I am glad that the children and staff at the school in Morpeth like the installation.

“Using artificial grass on play areas works really well, since there is no issue of mud when the weather is wet and it is safe for children to play on.

“Taking the classroom outside is beneficial for children and having a decent play area aids their learning experiences.”