Club flushed with pride at new loos

A sports club is flushed with pride over it new facilities, thanks to a big cash boost.

Ashington Rugby Club has installed toilets for the disabled with the help of a £7,923 grant from The Banks Group.

Having recently completed a 120-square-metre extension to its Ellington Road clubhouse, the club, which is home to six different sports teams and community groups, carried out a member survey to identify what other facilities they felt were needed. Toilets for the disabled came out high on the wish list.

Paul Milburn, a management committee member, said: “The member feedback we got was that it was essential for us to be able to offer disabled toilet facilities if we wanted to continue to host all the different activities that we stage, and winning the support of The Banks Group for this project has enabled us to do something that would otherwise have been out of our reach for the foreseeable future.

“Our aim is to be as inclusive as possible, and having these facilities means we’ll be able to accommodate everyone, whether able-bodied or disabled, within our much-improved clubhouse.

“The Green Lane Archery Club has already hosted representative events here, with a number of Olympian and disabled archers also competing on site in the past, and we hope that we’ll see more higher level competitions coming to the county in the future as a result of all the improvements that we’ve made.”

Jeannie Kielty, development relations coordinator at The Banks Group, said: “We have a very long track record of investing in improving community facilities throughout Northumberland, and we’re very pleased to add Ashington Rugby Club’s name to the list of groups that our Community Fund has been able to support.”

For details of how to apply for funding, ring James Eaglesham on 0191 3786342.