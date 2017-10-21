Club is flying high after winning national award

An ever growing sports club is celebrating after winning a top national award.

Cramlington Rockets Rugby League Football Club was named national Community Club of the Year at the prestigious RFL Community Awards.

The club started 17 years ago in and now has 230 players and reaches 30,000 people a year in the community.

Chairman Jeff Ball said: “We are incredibly grateful to be recognised by our peers for what we do and it was a privilege to be in a room with so many others that do so much.

“We consider this award a marker in our journey, and we still have a lot more to come, from the club, the community and the whole of the North East.

“Thank you for your continued support.

“We would not be where we are without it. Onwards and upwards.”