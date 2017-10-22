Clubs net support from house-builder

Miller Homes is continuing to back grassroots sport in Northumberland after being unveiled as the latest supporter of two football clubs in the county.

It has given funding to Bedlington Terriers FC, which plays its home games near the house-builder’s Broadoaks development, and Blyth FC, based at Cowpen Park close to Miller Homes’ Portland Wynd site.

Blyth FC has used its sponsorship to fund new away strips for the 2017/18 season, while Bedlington Terriers FC will use its funding to enhance the club’s facilities – including completing essential repairs to the clubhouse’s roof and fencing.

Andrew Somerville, regional sales manager at Miller Homes North East, said: “Grassroots sports clubs are often at the very heart of their local communities and provide important opportunities for people to stay fit and healthy.

“With reduced funding available to the clubs, we felt it was important for us to offer our support to help ensure the future of their teams.”

Nathan Parr, club chairman at Blyth FC, said: “Sponsorship deals make a huge difference to the club and on behalf of everyone at Blyth FC, I’d like to say a big thank you to Miller Homes.”

Ronan Liddane, Bedlington Terriers FC’s chairman, said: “In addition to the physical improvements at Doctor Pit Welfare Park, our local community will be able to continue benefiting from free use of the ground for a range of events such as family fun days, music events and functions.”