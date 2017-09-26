Coffee and cake for cancer support

Eat cake at Blyth Library and help change lives.

The library is hosting a coffee morning from 10am to noon on Friday to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, as part of its World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Last year, the event, which takes place all over the UK, raised more than £29.5million. The idea is that communities and friends get together over a coffee and cake and donate the cost to Macmillan.