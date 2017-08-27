Commonwealth success for members of Blyth club

A group of women from Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club made a splash on the international stage earlier this month.

There were impressive performances from all five at the Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships in Durban, South Africa.

Rachel Carroll was selected for the England national team and she took part in 15 individual events and two relay races in two days.

The 20-year-old made seven finals and finished with the most individual points. She was fifth in the 100m manikin carry and tow with fins, as well as the 200m super lifesaver, and ninth in the 50m manikin carry.

Jess Parker, also 20, had a great debut Commonwealth championships. She won two silver medals after finishing second in the aquatic and life support and first aid incidents events.

She was fourth in the lifesaving medley and eighth in the most gruelling pool event at the end of the championships, and she had a great swim and changeover with Rachel to help pull the medley relay into fourth place.

Beth Little, the youngest of the Blyth group at 18, fought hard in her events. She came sixth in the final of the 100m manikin carry and 100m manikin tow with fins.

These three helped England to a third-placed overall finish.

In the development team, Beth Chandler was crowned the best in the Commonwealth after winning gold in the life support and first aid incident, silver in the aquatic incident and line throw, two bronze medals as part of the relay teams and other decent individual finishes.

Her sister, Cadie Chandler, won gold in the line throw and silver in the 100m tow, as well as a fourth and a fifth in other events.

The England development team finished second overall.

Aileen Robson of Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club said: “The new style format has seen the Blyth girls do exceptionally well and prove that with hard work, dedication and determination, we can put our little Northumberland town on the map against the best in the Commonwealth.”

For more information about the club, including its Wednesday evening sessions, call Michele Weedy on 07525 068586.