Community gym is now fighting fit

A community gym is fighting fit after being saved from closure.

Quadrant Leisure has taken over the management of the gym based in the John Willie Sams Centre, in Dudley, and is looking to building on its growing success as a community resource.

The community interest company has re-branded the gym Q-Fit Community Gym and is looking to increase its opening hours and the range of classes and group sessions on offer.

Dave Lattimer, who initially set up Quadrant Leisure to provide access to community football coaching in Newcastle’s East End, is now looking to create a community hub at the gym.

Three health and fitness coaches, two of whom have joined him from Tyne Met College, have been appointed.

He said: “Whilst not necessarily widely used, the gym has provided a vital service to members of the local community so we are delighted that people will be able to continue to access the facilities and experience a wider range of our services.

“We will be extending the opening hours and we are confident that more people will be able to access the facilities and support available.

“As a community interest company we will be keeping our prices accessible – offering monthly membership or pay as you go – and will be able to offer a range of free activities such as an eight week Family Fit course.”

For further information on Q Fit gym email qfit@quadrantleisure.org.uk or ring them on 0191 643 2860.

Steve Davison suffered a stroke over three years ago and is now a regular gym user.

He said: “When I heard the gym had been saved from closure it was fantastic news, there is a lovely atmosphere here and after meeting Dave and his team I can see they are going to be very important in helping rehabilitate more people like me in the future.”

Brian Hardy said: “I have been a user of the gym at the John Willie Sam’s Community Centre for almost two years.

“I call it my secret gym because it seems that hardly anyone knew it existed.

“Although it is early days, I am very impressed with the professional approach shown by the new team; they are very helpful and make the gym users feel welcome.

“For me the gym is special because of the wide variety of customers from the young to over 80s, those recovering from ill health or simply wanting to socialise whilst getting active. I fear my ‘secret’ gym will soon no longer remain a secret!”

Quadrant Leisure is holding an open day on Saturday from 9am to 1pm where a range of promotions and taster classes will be available and customers will have an opportunity to chat with the new operators and their staff to find out more about what’s on offer and share their thoughts and views about what they would like to see.

Quadrant Leisure has been supported through North Tyneside Council’s Business Factory programme which provides a comprehensive range of support and advice to start up and existing businesses across the borough.