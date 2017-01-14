Company’s delight at prestigious title

A Cramlington firm is celebrating after getting a prestigious award.

Soft furnishings specialist Bazaar Group has received an Investors in People Accreditation for demonstrating excellence in people management.

The company – which employs 50 people across design, marketing, customer care, production and operational departments – was praised for engaging and motivating staff with its corporate values and a clear organisational purpose.

Managing director Mark Dolder said: “At Bazaar Group we work tirelessly to achieve our commercial objectives in line with our corporate values.

“As one of only a handful of accredited companies in the North, we are very proud this approach has helped put our company on the map as a notable employer for the region.

“I am immensely proud of our team; from staff drawing on our corporate values in everyday decision making, to the commitment of our senior management team in delivering outstanding people management initiatives.

“Our head of HR, Toni Madine has created a best of breed human resource programme, positively impacting our commercial success.

“With our unique appraisal framework we can highlight skills gaps in individual learning plans. These gaps are opportunities for development and can be addressed with on-site peer-to-peer workshops, which has also improved our cross-department working.

“We also hope our accreditation will further assist in attracting and retaining talented people in the North East.”

Head of Investors In People Paul Devoy said: “We’d like to congratulate Bazaar Group on achieving Investors in People Accreditation.

“Achieving this accolade is the sign of great people management practices. It demonstrates a strong investment in staff development and shows an organisation committed to being the very best it can be. Bazaar Group should be extremely proud of its achievement.”