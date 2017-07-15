Company’s fond farewell to Jack after 60 years

A pharmaceutical developer and manufacturer has bid a fond farewell to an employee who has dedicated six decades to the company and community.

A special presentation lunch was held at Sterling Pharma Solution’s facility in Cramlington in honour of Jack Nevins.

Jack retired at the end of last month, bringing to an end 60 years of service to both the company and the local community.

For the past 20 years, Jack has worked as a community relations officer, liaising with local families to identify how donations from the organisation can be of best benefit.

At the lunch, he was joined by this year’s nominated charities, families, and children who will receive individual donations from the company’s fundraising efforts.

Kevin Cook, CEO at Sterling Pharma Solutions said: “Jack has been the lifeline connecting Sterling to the people of Dudley for many years and he will be a great miss.

“I would like to thank him immensely for his dedication to the company, since its conception in 1957, and the invaluable support he has provided to the local community.

“The entire Sterling team wishes him the very best in his retirement.”

This year, Sterling will be supporting four charities including Shiremoor Day Care Centre, Northumbria Blood Bikes, Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and Out of Sight. Funds raised by employees are also matched by the company.

Kevin added: “Sterling is proud to have such an active role in supporting our local community. Our people are at the heart of our business and we value the contribution they make both to the company and the charitable organisations they choose to support each year.”

Sterling Pharma specialises in developing and producing active ingredients for drug products for drug developers all over the world.

For further information about the company please visit http://www.sterlingpharmasolutions.com.