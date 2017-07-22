Company smashes target a year early

A Cramlington-born designer is celebrating after his company smashed its targets within the first 12 months.

Michael Sutton’s one-year-old business Altogether Creative has smashed its two-year target in the first 12 months of trading.

The Newcastle-based company was founded last year by Michael and his business partner Sarah Tempest, picking up a raft of new projects with clients including Newcastle United Football Club, Newcastle University, National Museums Scotland and National Trust.

Based at Baltic 39 in Newcastle’s High Bridge, Altogether specialises in brand, print and digital communications.

Michael said: “We set ourselves some fairly ambitious targets and have worked hard to establish the business, so to be recognised regionally and nationally is astounding.

“We have some exciting new projects in the pipeline and with a new designer on board to help deliver the creative, high-quality work we are becoming known for, the future looks very exciting and we are looking forward to seeing what our second year brings.”

The first year results mean Altogether has been able to recruit another member of staff ahead of its plans, with the appointment of designer Matty Leonard taking the team to four.

Nicole Atkin, head of business development at Newcastle United Football Club, said: “Altogether brings a magical mix of creativity and can-do to everything they produce. Working with them is an absolute pleasure.”

Sarah said: “We could not have wished for a better first year in business.

“When people choose a design agency they are not just looking for great creative work, they want to work with someone who will really understand them and help define their strategy and objective.

“Whether it’s an individual project, a long term campaign or the development of a brand, planning is key. Working in this way means we can offer added value and help clients maximise their budget.

“The majority of our work has come from referrals and tender wins in and outside the region, and it is thrilling to see how many clients have been happy to recommend us.”