Concern growing for missing Northumberland girl

Concern is growing for a missing teenage girl from Northumberland.

Shannon Matthewson, 15, from Cramlington, went missing yesterday and was last seen getting onto the X11 Arriva bus to Newcastle at 8am. It is possible that she is with another girl in Newcastle and knows the Walker area.

She is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black North Face coat, black school jumper, black trousers and white trainers.

Shannon has never been missing before and police are keen to hear from her to know she is safe and well. Shannon or anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.