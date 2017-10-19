Concern to be part of Ashington’s 150th celebrations

A concert is being held as part of a town’s anniversary celebrations.

Ashington Colliery Band will be joined by North East soprano Susan Robertson for the event which is part of Ashington’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

The concert will take place on Sunday, October 29, at Northumberland YMCA, North View, starting at 7pm.

Newbiggin-born Susan’s performance at London’s New Year’s parade was screened around the world.

She also sang at the opening of the Ashington Colliery Heritage Trail in 2014 and is delighted to be taking part in the concert.

The concert is part of a wide range of events that have taken place in 2017 to mark 150 years since the sinking of the Bothal mine shaft, which led to the rapid expansion of coal mining and development of Ashington.

Ashington Colliery Band is rooted in the mining industry. The band continue to represent the town around the country and will be leading its Remembrance Day parade in November.

Tickets are now on sale for the concert, priced at £5. They are available from band members, Northumberland YMCA, Ashington Town Council and Al’s on Station Road.