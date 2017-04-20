Council hoping to fly the flags again for county parks

Parks across Northumberland are hoping to win more prestigious Green Flag Awards.

The awards – organised by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy – recognise and reward the best parks and green spaces across the country, informing visitors that the space boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

Last year Northumberland’s winning green spaces were Ridley Park, Hirst Park, Doctor Pit Park, Alexandra Park, Hexham Parks, Carlisle Park, Astley Park, Castle Vale and Coronation Parks, Plessey Woods Country Park and Bolam Lake Country Park – the most the county had ever won.

Nominations have now been submitted for 2017, with the same parks put forward.

Applications are judged against a set of eight key criteria including conservation and heritage, community involvement and sustainability.

Greg Gavin, head of neighbourhood services at Northumberland County Council, said: “We were delighted that so many of our parks achieved Green Flag Awards last year.

“The awards highlight and recognise that residents and visitors are benefiting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

“We have an excellent network of parks that are readily accessible, free to use and have a positive impact in terms of improving people’s quality of life, health and feeling of wellbeing.

“Our Green Flag parks are also a tourist attraction, helping boost the local economy.”

“Securing these awards is a real team effort and we rely on the support and commitment of our own staff, local people, parks users, friends groups and volunteers who help to keep parks vibrant and extremely well-used. ”

The winners will be announced later this summer.