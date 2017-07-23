Council unleashes walkers scheme

A new initiative has been launched in Northumberland to stop residents and visitors falling foul of their most loyal friends.

The county council is introducing the Green Dog Walkers scheme – a community-led programme to reduce dog fouling and promote responsible dog ownership.

Those signing the Green Dog Walker pledge agree always to clean up after their pet and put the bag in a bin and to use a friendly approach to encourage other dog walkers to do the same.

The local authority will provide a support kit to the community groups and individuals who want to get involved.

It includes an armband to wear when walking their dog to help draw attention to the scheme, green doggy bags and pledge leaflets.

It will complement other existing council approaches being delivered across the county, such as issuing fines when irresponsible dog owners are caught allowing their dogs to foul without picking up after them.

Deputy Leader of Northumberland County Council, Coun Wayne Daley, said: “I regularly get letters and emails about dog mess.

“We need to look at all avenues of attack to deal with the problem, including enlisting the help of responsible dog owners.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved with the scheme and sign the pledge.”

If you are interested in becoming a Green Dog Walker, email greendogwalkers@northumberland.gov.uk