County attractions fare well in survey

Numerous Northumberland visitor attractions were among the most popular sites in the North East, recently-released information shows.

VisitEngland has published its Annual Survey of Visits to Visitor Attractions for 2016, giving regional and national statistics.

All English visitor attractions were invited to take part in the survey and the findings are split into two categories – paid and free.

Cragside was third in the most visited paid attractions in the North East, with 227,062 visits in 2016.

Wallington House, Gardens and Estate was fourth on the list, with 216,000 visitors last year, while Bamburgh Castle was seventh, having attracted 148,051 people.

Eighth was Housesteads Roman Fort, with 102,004 visitors, while Lindisfarne Castle was one place behind, with 89,063 visitors.

Seaton Delaval Hall was 11th, with 69,684 visitors; Chesters Roman Fort was 12th with 62,345; and Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens was 13th with 53,245 visitors.

At 14th was Lindisfarne Priory, having attracted 52,549 people in 2016; Warkworth Castle was 16th, with 49,066 visitors; the Farne Islands was 17th with 43,254 visitors; and Dunstanburgh Castle was 19th with 33,557 visitors.

Completing the top-21 list was Howick Gardens and Arboretum, with 33,118 visitors.

Topping the list was Beamish – The Living Museum of the North, with 747,651 visitors in 2016.

Northumberland didn’t have any attractions in the top-20 free-attractions list.