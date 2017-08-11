County fire stations are going green

Two of Northumberland’s fire stations are getting greener, thanks to more than £85,000 of investment. The county council has approved plans for £85,620 to be spent on solar panels for West Hartford and Pegswood fire stations. Tory councillor for Cramlington, Barry Flux, said: “It is good to see a positive energy efficiency example set at West Hartford Fire Station. The initial outlay of money will lead to savings in the long term to the benefit of taxpayers across Northumberland.”

Tory councillor for Pegswood, David Towns, said: “I am pleased to see the approval for solar panels at Pegswood Fire Station. Once installed the panels will save money in the long run, enabling it to be spent on things

like fire prevention initiatives rather than energy bills.”