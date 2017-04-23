Couple mark 65 years of marriage

A couple have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Frank and Lillias Armstrong marked the big day with a party at Ashington Grange Care Home, where they have lived since 2014.

Mr and Mrs Armstrong, who have been together for 66 years, are originally from Morpeth where they lived most their lives and raised their family.

They met while Frank worked on Lillias’s father’s farm.

The couple got a host of cards and gifts from relatives and staff, including a special card from the Queen.

Pauline Safe, Ashington Grange home manager, said: “It was a lovely surprise for them both to receive a card from the Queen, and both thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”