Court date for pair accused of murder of man found in Northumberland field

A North-East man pleaded not guilty to the murder of a victim who was found seriously injured in a Cresswell field last month.

Darren Thomas Bonner, 24, from Sunderland, was found in a field in a life-threatening condition on Monday, July 10. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but on Thursday, July 27, police reported that he had died.

Richard James Spottiswood, 33, of Canterbury Way, Jarrow, and Lucy Burn, 29, of Burns Close, South Shields, were initially charged with attempted murder, but they are now accused of his murder.

Appearing via video link from HMP Durham at Newcastle Crown Court today, Spottiswood entered a plea of not guilty. Burn appeared at the same hearing, via video link from HMP Low Newton, but did not enter a plea.

A further pre-trial hearing will take place on Tuesday, November 14, while a trial, expected to last around 10 days, has been listed for Monday, January 8, next year. Spottiswood and Burn have been remanded in custody.