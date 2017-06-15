CQC gives care home good rating

A recently published inspection report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has praised a care home in Cramlington.

The team at Hartford Court were delighted to have received an overall good rating, showing that the home is attaining high standards in the five key areas the care regulator assesses.

It was deemed to be outstanding in the caring category.

Staff were described by the inspector as ‘highly motivated, inspired and committed to providing care that was kind and compassionate’, while one relative of a resident said the HC-One care home is a ‘wonderful, caring environment, which puts the needs of the residents first’.

Julie Bond, Hartford Court manager, said: “We are delighted with this report, which is a testament to the hard work that each and every member of the team puts in day in, day out.

“We pride ourselves on providing outstanding care to residents.”

HC-One managing director, Glen Mason, said: “This rating is great news and I would like to thank and congratulate the whole team at Hartford Court for their commitment and dedication.

“The health and well-being of our residents is at the heart of everything we do and we are 100 per cent focused on continuing to deliver the kindest care.”